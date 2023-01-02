Your Health: Metastatic cancer breakthroughs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New breakthroughs are keeping women alive longer.

Of the women diagnosed with breast cancer, 5% have metastatic disease, meaning it has spread to other parts of the body. The good news is survival rates are climbing.

Sandy Cassanelli was 37 years old with two daughters in elementary school when she got her first breast cancer diagnosis. She had surgery, chemotherapy, and 28 days of radiation, and the cancer was gone for two years.

“My breast cancer had metastasized to my liver,” she said. “I was now stage four, no cure, metastatic breast cancer.”

That began an eight-year cancer journey that continues to the present day. Some of the new treatments she’s tried kept her disease controlled for as long as three years. Others helped for just months.

“I am currently on my 11th line of treatment,” Sandy said.

“We’ve run into many people that have said, ‘Oh, thank goodness you have breast cancer because we heard that’s easy to get over, or easy to cure, or easy to treat,’” said Sandy’s husband, Craig. “It’s like, that’s so far from reality.”

Dr. Eric Winer is an internationally recognized breast cancer expert. He says women need to know they can now live for years, despite metastatic breast cancer

“We understand the genes that drive the behavior of cancer in many situations. What that lets us do is, that allows us to pair the clinical trial, the specific clinical trial with this specific patient,”

“You know, right now, we have treatments,” said Craig. “That’s great, but we want a cure. We want the home run.”

Sandy is currently on an experimental treatment that is, for now, shrinking her tumors.

“We are just happy that finally, something is working,” Sandy said.

The Cassenelli’s say if, or when, this treatment stops working, they’re optimistic scientists will have found the next therapy they can try.

“Being both somewhat realistic and very hopeful is a really nice mix,” said Dr. Winer.

Dr. Winer says it’s important to note that metastatic breast cancer patients are also having much better responses to early-phase clinical trials.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.