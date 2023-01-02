Officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park

There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in Bath Township, where officers confirmed a shooting took place Monday afternoon.

News 10 crews on the scene say officers at the Dutch Hills mobile home park included Bath Township Police Department, Meridian Township Police Department, DeWitt Township Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. There is an area taped off.

Our crews are working to learn more about what led to the police response.

