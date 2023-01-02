Officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in Bath Township, where officers confirmed a shooting took place Monday afternoon.

News 10 crews on the scene say officers at the Dutch Hills mobile home park included Bath Township Police Department, Meridian Township Police Department, DeWitt Township Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. There is an area taped off.

Our crews are working to learn more about what led to the police response.

🚨Alert🚨MSP First District Headquarters detectives are assisting the Bath Township Police Department with an officer involved shooting that occurred today. No other information available at this time. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) January 2, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.