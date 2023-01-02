Lions-Packers Week 18 game set for Sunday Night on WILX

With a win and some help, the Lions would make the playoffs
Packers vs lions (MGN Online)
Packers vs lions (MGN Online)(MGN)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WILX) - The National Football League announced Monday that Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will be played at 8:20 on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Both the Lions and the Packers are playing for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

With a win, the Lions would make the playoffs, but only if Seattle loses at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions are coming off a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears, and have won seven of their last nine games.

