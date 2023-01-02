Lifting fog leads to possible record highs and more
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk as the fog that kicked off 2023 lifts and makes way for rain.
We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the Mega Millions jackpot growing and a very happy birthday is in store!
More:
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.