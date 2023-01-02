Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.

Just two days into the new year, the music scene in Lansing is mourning the loss of Curshawn (Kaz Drumatik) Terrell. “When I think about Kaz, I think about creativity, that was our relationship. It was the music, it is what brought us together, it was what helped us to form a bond,” said Jackson. A bond broken by tragedy inside of 51 Sessions Recording Studio in Lansing Township.

Kaz Drumatik passed away at Sparrow Hospital. “It’s devastating because I saw what he stood for. And the thing about him is just he was so consistent. That’s the way that I usually decide who I’m going to roll with and who I associate myself with and let into my inner circle,” said Jackson.

People like Jackson, who knew Kaz, said he was humble and helped make dreams come true. “He helped people create things and he worked with all types of people from A to Z and I saw that he treated people fairly,” said Jackson.

There will be a balloon release for Kaz Drumatik on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 5:30pm at the 51 Sessions Recording Studio on 2722 E Michigan Ave #24.

29 year old Shaquille Brown was also shot at the recording studio on New Year’s Eve. Lansing Township Police said no one has been arrested.

