Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as 2024 kicks off with heavy fog that makes way for rain.

Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the first baby born at Sparrow in the new year.

More:

Rain moves in Monday night

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.