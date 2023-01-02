First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for travel time across the area this morning. Between fog and a steady rainfall traffic will be moving a little slower than normal.

An area of low pressure over Iowa this morning will be in control of our weather across Mid-Michigan for the next few days. Today we are ahead of the slow moving storm system and will have rain and morning fog. It will be a mild day with high temperatures in the mid 40s to around 50º, but it appears that the record highs will be safe today with the very warm air staying south of Michigan. Tonight we see scattered rain showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm. Areas of fog will be possible again tonight. Temperatures may actually rise a few degrees overnight.

Wednesday will not be a washout, but scattered rain showers are expected. Temperatures Wednesday will hold nearly steady in the mid to upper 40s through the day. As the slow moving storm system moves away from us Wednesday night colder air returns to the area. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected Wednesday night into Thursday with little in the way of snow accumulation.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 3, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1874

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1879

Jackson Record High: 58º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -14º 2014

