Dry January and how to stick with it

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first Monday of the year means you might be thinking of resolutions. You might also be nursing a holiday hangover. Dry January is a national initiative to get people to start drinking less. Before you pick up your next bottle, substance abuse experts say to ask yourself these questions.

Has alcohol caused problems in your life?

Has alcohol caused problems in your relationships?

Does alcohol impact your mental and physical health?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, here’s how to start your year off on the right foot.

Corey Warren has made his career out of getting sober. He’s the CEO of Rise Up in Lansing.

“How many of us... go out on New Years, go get plastered, go have our drinks… and then we wake up on new years day and we just feel terrible,” said Warren.

He says if dry January sounds challenging, that’s a sign you should participate.

“Anybody who would be struggling with the concept of 30 days without alcohol, like I said that’d be a red flag,” said Warren.

He says everyone can benefit from drinking less.

“That doesn’t mean you need to go attend AA meetings, It could be as simple as ‘alcohol is not benefiting my life, and I’m on a kick, 2023, that I want to be a better person. That’s huge in itself,” said Warren.

Chadwick Hamilton has been sober for 77 days, and says who you’re around plays the biggest role.

“If you’re trying to stay sober, and you’re going to your girlfriend’s house to hang out, and they’re all getting drunk, obviously that’s gonna be a giant red flag. Just don’t put yourself in those situations,” said Hamilton.

Both Hamilton and Warren emphasize that you’re not alone. Even the owner of the East Lansing bar, Crunchy’s, is taking part in dry January. Crunchy’s offers non-alcoholic beers year-round.

“That way they can sit and relax and chill with their friends and still have something to drink without necessarily becoming intoxicated,” said Crunchy’s owner, Michael Krueger.

He says it’s hard to tell there’s no alcohol included, and a popular choice in January.

“They’ve come a long way in being able to develop a product that tastes legit,” said Krueger.

More than half of Americans consume alcohol on a regular basis according to the CDC. It’s also estimated that more people drink around the holidays, so Rise Up in Lansing says now is the perfect time to review your habits.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call or text 9-8-8 to speak with a counselor.

