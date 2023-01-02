Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn

East Lansing’s 2023 deer cull is on hold as the city awaits community input before stepping in and killing the deer. The plan is getting mixed reviews.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday.

Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:

  • It’s a partnership with Michigan State University and wildlife officials.
  • In 2015, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources proposed a deer cull in two parks, Harrison Meadows and Whitehills Park, because of chronic wasting disease found in Meridian Township.
  • In 2019, East Lansing worked with Michigan State to place trail cams in seven parks to better understand the deer herd.
  • In 2021 and 2022, professionals from the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services shot and killed deer in East Lansing.

“It doesn’t make sense to me ethically or morally,” said Cheryl Connell-Marsh, founder of Nottingham Nature Nook. “It doesn’t make sense to discourage someone who is trying to serve the community.”

One of the cull zones happens to be less than a quarter mile away from the Nottingham Nature Nook.

Connell-Marsh is uneasy knowing the deer she raised are in danger.

“The five months that you’ve spent of 8-hour days, and hard work and love and energy we don’t care because we’re going to go and shoot if maybe not your fawns the fawns you raised last year,” Marsh said.

But some people feel differently, and the topic has sparked controversy in the community.

“I think it’s a very necessary set of circumstances,” said one who wished to remain anonymous. “The deer are absolutely beautiful but this is not the habitat where I feel they belong.”

Marsh says her sanctuary is a place where deer feel safe.

“They don’t want to be in neighborhoods,” Marsh told News 10. “They don’t want to be in people’s backyards. They want to be on their own.”

After three years of deer culls, Marsh says East Lansing residents are still unaware of what’s happening.

“A lot of people didn’t even know the culls were going on,” Marsh says.

You can only participate in the deer survey if you live in East Lansing.

