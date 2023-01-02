Building on Michigan Avenue allegedly shot at on New Year’s

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.

On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.

Background: One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township

Police said that even though many shots were fired over New Year’s Eve as a result of tradition, police believe the incident was related to the shooting that happened on Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing.

