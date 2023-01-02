AARP Foundation to provide free tax return assistance in DeWitt Township

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The AARP Foundation will provide free tax return assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program in DeWitt Township beginning February 6 through April 5.

On Jan. 3, those interested can call DeWitt Township at 517-668-0270 to make an appointment. Appointments will be held at the DeWitt Township Community Center located at 16101 Brook Rd., Lansing.

The Tax-Aide program is available to anyone, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 or have low to moderate income stated DeWitt Charter Township in a Facebook post. You do not even need to be an AARP member, and this is not a walk-in program.

“DeWitt Township is pleased to provide the office space and to participate as appointment schedulers for this Tax-Aide Program,” continued the Facebook post.

Some tax returns are outside the scope of the Tax-Aide program. If you have rental property, or farmland, run a small business, receive a Schedule K-1, or have multiple transactions on an investment account, Tax-Aide may not be able to assist you with filing your tax return. For those tax situations, the Township suggest contacting an alternative tax service.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
Morgan Ransom
Parents open up about the loss of their 3-year-old daughter
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s

Latest News

Fog Lifts Today, Near Record Highs on Tuesday
Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning.
Now Desk: Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
Rain generic
Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
1 dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday