AARP Foundation to provide free tax return assistance in DeWitt Township

DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The AARP Foundation will provide free tax return assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program in DeWitt Township beginning February 6 through April 5.

On Jan. 3, those interested can call DeWitt Township at 517-668-0270 to make an appointment. Appointments will be held at the DeWitt Township Community Center located at 16101 Brook Rd., Lansing.

The Tax-Aide program is available to anyone, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 or have low to moderate income stated DeWitt Charter Township in a Facebook post. You do not even need to be an AARP member, and this is not a walk-in program.

“DeWitt Township is pleased to provide the office space and to participate as appointment schedulers for this Tax-Aide Program,” continued the Facebook post.

Some tax returns are outside the scope of the Tax-Aide program. If you have rental property, or farmland, run a small business, receive a Schedule K-1, or have multiple transactions on an investment account, Tax-Aide may not be able to assist you with filing your tax return. For those tax situations, the Township suggest contacting an alternative tax service.

