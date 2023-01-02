2 suspects in custody after shots fired at an undercover Dearborn cop

(Storyblocks.com)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Homicide Task Force were requested to investigate a shooting that took place at Martin Luther King Blvd. near Roosevelt St. in Detroit on Monday around 7:35 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reported that an undercover Dearborn officer was conducting surveillance when they were approached by an unknown man with a rifle. According to reports, the suspect shot into the unmarked police car and ran.

The officer was able to leave the scene with no injuries reported. Detectives have two suspects in custody and are in the process of interviewing them.

The incident is still under investigation by the Detroit Police and Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section Detectives. News 10 will have more information as it becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
1 dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday

Latest News

AARP Foundation to provide free tax return assistance in DeWitt Township
Fog Lifts Today, Near Record Highs on Tuesday
Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning.
Now Desk: Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
Rain generic
Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows