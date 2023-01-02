2 suspects in custody after shots fired at an undercover Dearborn cop

DETROIT Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Homicide Task Force were requested to investigate a shooting that took place at Martin Luther King Blvd. near Roosevelt St. in Detroit on Monday around 7:35 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reported that an undercover Dearborn officer was conducting surveillance when they were approached by an unknown man with a rifle. According to reports, the suspect shot into the unmarked police car and ran.

The officer was able to leave the scene with no injuries reported. Detectives have two suspects in custody and are in the process of interviewing them.

The incident is still under investigation by the Detroit Police and Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section Detectives. News 10 will have more information as it becomes available.

