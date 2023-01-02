1 dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Parma-Sandstone Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to I-94 eastbound at Eaton Rapids Road in Parma Township for a fatal car crash.

Sheriff Gary Schuette from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office reported that the accident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 4:04 p.m.

A 42-year-old woman from Lansing was traveling eastbound on I-94 and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road. The car left the roadway and overturned. As a result of the crash, the woman suffered fatal injuries. There were no other people in the car.

The crash is under investigation. It was confirmed in the report that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

