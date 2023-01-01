Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple welcomed 2023 with their newborn on Sunday.

In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, EW. Sparrow Hospital welcomed baby Sofia. She was born at 1:43 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces to parents Karen and Ben from Lansing.

Sparrow said the baby was delivered by Attending Physician Nicole McGraw, D.O., and Medical Resident Jacquelyn Davis, M.D., with assistance from nurses Payton Shinabery and Katrina Brook.

Sparrow stated that each year around New Year’s, they welcome the first baby with an infant car seat and other gifts.

