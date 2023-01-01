No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

TCU, the most unlikely team ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.

