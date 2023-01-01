No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal

Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) defends during...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) defends during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

TCU, the most unlikely team ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Heather Mae Kelley
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

Michigan State's Malik Hall, left, drives against Buffalo's Kuluel Mading during the second...
Hall returns for Spartans in 89-68 win over Buffalo
Wolverines fans headed to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl see travel problems
Thick-skinned U-M ‘fan’: Rhino predicts a Wolverines win
Of Heumann Interest: Hunting with Haslett’s former coach
Of Heumann Interest: Hunting with Haslett’s former coach