Hall returns for Spartans in 89-68 win over Buffalo

Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard posted double-doubles
Michigan State's Malik Hall, left, drives against Buffalo's Kuluel Mading during the second...
Michigan State's Malik Hall, left, drives against Buffalo's Kuluel Mading during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 89-68.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard posted double-doubles and Michigan State welcomed Malik Hall back to the floor in an 89-68 victory over Buffalo.

Hall, a double-figures scorer who missed the past eight games with a left foot injury, had his minutes limited to 12 but scored 11 points.

Hauser had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Hoggard scored 11 points with 10 assists.

Jaden Akins hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 13 points.

Isaiah Adams had 15 points with three 3-pointers, Curtis Jones and LaQuill Hardnett added 12 points each and Armoni Foster had 10 for the Bulls.

