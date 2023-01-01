First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be a rather uneventful day. The clouds hold on across the area. Patchy fog is possible through the morning hours. We hold on to above average temperatures with highs in the mid 40s.

A storm system moving out of the Rockies will bring our uneventful weather to an end. Tonight we see rain showers moving into the area. Don’t be surprised if a stray thunderstorm makes it into Mid-Michigan late tonight or Tuesday morning. Heavy downpours of rain will be possible Tuesday as low pressure passes over the area. This storm system will also bring warm air Tuesday with high temperatures climbing to the upper 50s to near 60º. We will be close to the record high temperatures Tuesday of 58º (1950) in Lansing and 57º (1950) in Jackson. The storm system will be slow to leave and rain showers are expected on and off Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be cooler Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday night and Thursday we transition back over to more typical weather for early January. Snow showers are expected to develop Wednesday night and will continue into Thursday. Several inches of snow will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be back in the upper 20s to near 30º. Friday promises to be partly cloudy with high temperatures once again near 30º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 2, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1876

Lansing Record Low: -22° 1864

Jackson Record High: 57º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -10º 2001

