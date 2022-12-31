Wolverines fans headed to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl see travel problems

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been smooth sailing for the Michigan Wolverines as they prepared for Saturday’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs, but for fans headed to Arizona, it’s been anything but smooth.

Following the winter storm and hundreds of flight cancellations, many fans had to rethink their Fiesta Bowl plans or cancel them entirely.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said not only are fans inconvenienced but people close to the program too.

“Parents of our players and it was tough. It’s been tough with travel cancellations of flights and things. I mean, there are stories of our families driving 20 hours, 15 hours, 26 hours to be here and support our team,” Harbaugh said. “I am just so thankful for the effort that they’ve made to come to support the Michigan Wolverines.”

Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
