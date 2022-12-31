Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.

The two kids were pulled from the water and all three were taken to the hospital.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Heather Mae Kelley
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Morgan Ransom
Parents open up about the loss of their 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

A little rain expected for New Year's Day
Large police presence in Lansing Township on Michigan Avenue
Mild Temperatures To End 2022
Wolverines fans headed to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl see travel problems