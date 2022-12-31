Large police presence in Lansing Township on Michigan Avenue

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A large police presence was at The People’s Kitchen on New Year’s Eve.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township.

(WILX)

News 10 is working on getting more information and will update you.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.