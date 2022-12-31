First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start the new year under the clouds today. A weak disturbance passing through the area during the morning could touch off a few rain drops. It will be a mild start to 2023 with high temperatures in the mid 40s Tonight under cloudy skies lows drop back to the low 30s, which is close to where high temperatures are suppose to be this time of the year.

Monday will be a cloudy day and a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 40s. An area of low pressure racing towards the Great Lakes region will bring rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A thunderstorm is possible Tuesday morning south and east of Jackson. Tuesday will be a warm day with high temperatures near 60º. We turn colder with our next system Wednesday with highs in the low 40s and falling through the day. Rain and snow showers are possible for Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 1, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1876

Lansing Record Low: -23° 1864

Jackson Record High: 59º 1921

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1968

