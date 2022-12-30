Your Health: World’s first 4D scan of longhaul COVID-19 lungs

The world’s first 4D lung scan is changing how doctors diagnose and treat long COVID-19.
Dec. 30, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 97 million Americans have had COVID-19, including nearly three million Michiganders. For most, it’s a few days of aches, pains, and fatigue. But for some, the symptoms just don’t go away.

They are called “COVID long haulers.”

“I had no energy,” said long hauler Amy Dutrisac. “My lungs were aching and I had a horrible cough. It was scary.” It’s a familiar story.

After a few days, Dutrisac’s daughter and husband started to feel better, but not Amy. “I got increasingly worse,” she said.

Dutrisac was one of the first to undergo a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared four-dimensional scan of her lungs.

“It actually can measure air coming from your upper lung on the right, lower lung on the right, upper and left lower lung,” said Dr. Ray Casciari, a pulmonary specialist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California.

The XV technology uses fluoroscopy, which is in all hospitals, but the new software algorithms covert the scans, allowing doctors to see defects caused by long COVID-19. The color coding allowed Dr. Casciari to see immediately what other lung imaging methods like chest x-rays and CT scans cannot. The scan helped Dr. Casciari know which targeted therapies to use on Amy. “It shed light where light needed to be shed,” Dr. Casciari said.

Now, Amy is breathing easily and is free of her all her symptoms. “It’s worth it,” she said. “It changed my life.”

Because there’s very little radiation exposure and the cost is low, about $500 per scan, the scan can be repeated several times.

Without being able to successfully treat long COVID-19, patients could face a lifetime of respiratory problems and even develop conditions like adult-onset asthma.

