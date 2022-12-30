Video: Michigan State Police troopers resuscitate family dog caught in house fire

By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - Bodycam footage captured Michigan State Police troopers revive a family dog following a Saginaw house fire Thursday night.

According to authorities, Delilah was brought out to a patrol vehicle after fire crews found her unconscious by the front door. Using a bag-valve mask, troopers gave the dog oxygen for about 15 minutes before Delilah regained consciousness and began breathing on her own.

She was returned to her family, who had made it out of the house safely.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Drunken man calls blood ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.”, poops on PT Cruiser

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts
Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
Gov. Whitmer reflects on first term, gears up for next 4 years
Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather
Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather
Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather
Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather