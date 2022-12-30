Video: Michigan State Police troopers resuscitate family dog caught in house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - Bodycam footage captured Michigan State Police troopers revive a family dog following a Saginaw house fire Thursday night.

According to authorities, Delilah was brought out to a patrol vehicle after fire crews found her unconscious by the front door. Using a bag-valve mask, troopers gave the dog oxygen for about 15 minutes before Delilah regained consciousness and began breathing on her own.

She was returned to her family, who had made it out of the house safely.

