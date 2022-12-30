Traffic stop in Delta Township leads to arrest for stolen firearm

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers stopped a car for a violation on Friday around 12:05 a.m. on Waverly Road at Jolly Road in Delta Township.

After an investigation, a 16-year-old driver was arrested for a concealed carry weapon (CCW), stolen firearm, and felony firearm. The minor was turned over to their parents pending the prosecutor’s authorization.

A 24-year-old passenger was also arrested for a CCW, stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The passenger is lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

