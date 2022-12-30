Traffic stop in Delta Township leads to arrest for stolen firearm

After an investigation, a 16-year-old driver was arrested and a 24-year-old passenger .
After an investigation, a 16-year-old driver was arrested and a 24-year-old passenger .(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers stopped a car for a violation on Friday around 12:05 a.m. on Waverly Road at Jolly Road in Delta Township.

After an investigation, a 16-year-old driver was arrested for a concealed carry weapon (CCW), stolen firearm, and felony firearm. The minor was turned over to their parents pending the prosecutor’s authorization.

A 24-year-old passenger was also arrested for a CCW, stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The passenger is lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Drunken man calls blood ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.”, poops on PT Cruiser
Fidler’s on the Grand temporarily closing following Ohio Turnpike pileup

Latest News

Inflation Reduction Act is meant to help seniors by lowering medication costs.
Lower health care and prescription drug costs for Michiganders on Medicare
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
And why one man broke into an elementary school but is being hailed a hero for it.
Now Desk: Social Security set to increase and remembering a soccer legend
The Social Security Administration
Now Desk: Social Security set to increase and remembering a soccer legend