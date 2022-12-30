‘Today’s a good day’ - Cash donations distributed to victims of Okemos apartment fire

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - After losing almost everything, victims of the Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos received some much-needed help.

People in the community donated more than $115,000 to help people rebuild their lives.

At the Meridian Township Municipal Building, Knob Hill residents were able to pick up a check Thursday to put toward items they lost.

Since the fire, the community has been extremely involved in helping the victims get back on their feet.

The flames that shot through dozens of apartments Dec. 21 left many people with only the clothes on their backs.

“I saw the flames shooting up to the roof and I thought is this a movie scene,” recalled Joan Gray.

Meridian Township manager Frank Walsh said the community support will help residents get back on their feet.

“They’ll be receiving about $3,700 per tenant,” Walsh said.

AJ Currier said some of the items he lost in the fire are irreplaceable, but he appreciates the community’s support.

“It’s the sentimental stuff that you can’t get back. I have a lot of stuff from friends that passed away in high school that you know I can’t get back,” Currier said. “I think that we drew one of the shortest sticks possible, but I think we drew the tallest of the shortest sticks.”

Faith Lutheran Church set up a free store in their basement filled with donated items. Church secretary Katie Love has been assisting those in need.

“I’m proud to be a part of Meridian Township and Okemos because everybody really stepped up,” Love said.

