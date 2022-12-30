Now Desk: Social Security set to increase and remembering a soccer legend
And why one man broke into an elementary school, but is being hailed a hero for it.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including an increase coming to Social Security, the world - and beyond - remembers a soccer legend, and why one man broke into an elementary school, but is being hailed a hero for it. Plus what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
- Police calling man a hero for saving several people, dogs caught in blizzard conditions
- As old as Coca-Cola: Mitchell’s Department Store to close
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
- Jackson religious retreat vandalized by renters over Christmas weekend
- More stress on the way, adults taking steps to improve their mental health
