Now Desk: Social Security set to increase and remembering a soccer legend

And why one man broke into an elementary school, but is being hailed a hero for it.
The Social Security Administration
The Social Security Administration(KWTX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including an increase coming to Social Security, the world - and beyond - remembers a soccer legend, and why one man broke into an elementary school, but is being hailed a hero for it. Plus what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Drunken man calls blood ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.”, poops on PT Cruiser
Fidler’s on the Grand temporarily closing following Ohio Turnpike pileup

Latest News

Starting Jan. 3, Willow Street from Lansing Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for a...
City of Lansing street to be closed for sewer repair on Jan. 3
Experience Jackson has partnered with the Jackson Area Transportation Authority to provide a...
'Bus with Us' free shuttle service in Jackson
On Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in as 49th Governor of the State of...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
Whitmer secured her second term when she beat her republican challenger Tudor Dixon
Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially to begin second term on Sunday