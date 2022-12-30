Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue

A rainy Friday followed by a cooler holiday weekend
A rainy Friday followed by a cooler holiday weekend((Source: Pexels))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 30, 2022

  • Average High: 32º Average Low 20º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 1875
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1976
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: -8º 1983

