Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 30, 2022

Average High: 32º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1875

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1976

Jackson Record High: 58º 1936

Jackson Record Low: -8º 1983

