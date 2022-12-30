Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- A rainy Friday followed by a cooler holiday weekend
- Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
- Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
- Lower health care and prescription drug costs for Michiganders on Medicare
- Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 30, 2022
- Average High: 32º Average Low 20º
- Lansing Record High: 60° 1875
- Lansing Record Low: -17° 1976
- Jackson Record High: 58º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: -8º 1983
