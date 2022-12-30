NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Killian Hayes was given a three-game suspension without pay
El base de los Pistons de Detroit Killian Hayes recibe una falta del base del Magic de Orlando...
El base de los Pistons de Detroit Killian Hayes recibe una falta del base del Magic de Orlando Markelle Fultz, mientras el pívot Moritz Wagner observa en el encuentro del miércoles 28 de diciembre del 2022. (AP Foto/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.

The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game.

Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.

Anthony, Bamba, Carter Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday against Washington. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando’s following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City

The 11 suspensions will result in just over $500,000 in forfeited salary. Hayes will lose the most, about $121,000.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bolek Payan
Body of missing doctor found in Jackson County pond
Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup
Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup
Fidler’s on the Grand temporarily closing following Ohio Turnpike pileup
Lansing police dashcam captures DUI rollover crash
Video: Lansing police dashcam captures DUI rollover crash

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State Upsets No. 4/3 Indiana, 83-78
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, speaks...
10 convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz
Mavericks guard Natalie Bremer attacking the basket against Wayne State
Women’s Sports Showed Growth in 2022