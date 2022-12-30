Michigan State Upsets No. 4/3 Indiana, 83-78

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s basketball earned a signature win, defeating No. 4/3 Indiana 83-78, Thursday afternoon in front of a raucous crowd at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans handed the Hoosiers their first loss of the season, as Indiana falls to 12-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten action. With the win, the Spartans have captured three-straight victories, improving to 9-5 this season and 1-2 in league play.

Four Spartans reached double figures in the game that also saw MSU share the ball well. Graduate senior Kamaria McDaniel led Michigan State with 24 points for her fourth 20-point performance of the season. Senior forward Taiyier Parks and sophomore guard Matilda Ekh both scored 18 points, with Parks tying her career high. Sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann had an all-around solid performance with 15 points, eight assists and five steals, as MSU forced IU into a season-high 21 turnovers.

Indiana was led by a game-high 32 points and 12 rebounds from Mackenzie Holmes.

Michigan State jumped out to an early 7-3 lead after a layup by McDaniel. Following a pair of Chloe Moore McNeil free throws, IU took a 12-11 advantage, which would be the final lead for the Hoosiers in the game. The Spartans continued to push the pace, using an 8-0 run to jump out to a 19-12 advantage with under two minutes remaining in the first quarter. With solid play on both ends of the floor, the Spartans led, 19-15 after the first 10 minutes.

MSU scored the first four points of the second quarter, leading to an early Indiana timeout. The Spartans kept the Hoosiers off the scoreboard for over two minutes before a Sydney Parrish trey stopped the drought. Hagemann responded with a 3-pointer of her own with 1:07 left, which was MSU’s first of the game to make it a 35-29 game. Holmes scored her 14th point of the half right at the buzzer to tighten it to a 35-33 MSU lead at halftime.

Four-straight baskets and a pair of Hagemann free throws gave the Spartans their first double-digit lead of the day at 50-39 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Indiana responded with 6-0 run of its own to make it a five-point game at 50-45. Feeling the momentum change, Hagemann later came up big with a four-point play to make it 57-50 with 23 seconds left in the third stanza.

Indiana came out hot in the fourth quarter quickly tying the game at 58-58 with 7:39 remaining. The team exchanged blows for much of the period with Indiana tying the game twice. The Spartan continued to find a response and were 11-for-15 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Parks scored 10 of her 18 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Michigan State led the game for 35:49 of the contest, trailing for just 1:40, and there were seven ties.

The Spartans will open the 2023 portion of the schedule at Northwestern on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

