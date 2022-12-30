Keeping drivers safe for New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In just 24 hours people will start gathering to watch the iconic ball drop and ring in 2023. People are going out to visit family and friends and coming up with their New Year’s resolutions.

But New Year’s Eve night is also dangerous as there are typically more drunk drivers out on the roads.

The busy holiday traveling season is not over yet. New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest celebration nights of the year. Like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Michigan State Police told News 10′s Taylor Gattoni that they plan to have increased presence on the roads this weekend.

Officers tend to see an uptick in crashes during this holiday because there is increased traffic flow from people heading out to celebrate. Oftentimes, because of certain celebrations, there is an increase in crashes from impaired drivers.

Officers said if you are drinking on New Year’s Eve, do not drive. Either find a place to stay close by or have a designated driver safely get you to your final destination.

“We recommend if people are going to be out traveling, that they try to find a destination to stay at around midnight time because we do see an uptick in crashes around that time,” said Scott Williams, MSP Trooper. “And we do have a lot of impaired drivers, especially after midnight that are leaving bars.”

If you have something to drink and do not have a designated driver, there are many ride-share services you can choose from instead.

