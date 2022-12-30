Of Heumann Interest: Hunting with Haslett’s former coach

By Fred Heumann
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann has covered numerous sporting events over a career that has spanned more than four decades.

He’s never covered hunting - until now. He went out in the woods with former Haslett High School football coach Charlie Otlewski for his first hunting experience.

The two went hunting in an undisclosed location north of Williamston. Otlewski said the hunting spot is top secret information.

Otlewski has been hunting for 49 years - since he was 10 years old. It’s a family tradition.

“When we grew up we didn’t go on spring break to Florida or Disney, we saved our money and we would go on Lake Huron,” Otlewski recalled. “We had a cabin and we would spend a week out there. My mom would cook probably before most of the week - that’s what we did growing up.”

Otlewski has outsmarted many of his prey and has already bagged two bucks and two does this year. He said he doesn’t need to buy beef because of all the venison.

“The majority of people that hunt and fish are conservationists. We can’t hunt and fish unless there’s ample game and ample fish,” Otlewski said. “The only way you’ll have that is if you have clean water, good habitat. I think we’re more stewards of being a conservationist more than people think.”

You can watch Fred Heumann’s full story in the video player above.

