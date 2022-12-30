Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term.

During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.

Whitmer secured her second term when she beat her republican challenger Tudor Dixon during the midterm election in November.

For the time since 1984 democrats will control both the Senate and the House.

The Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Whitmer will take place outside the State Capitol on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. News 10 will be live streaming the event on our digital platforms.

In addition to the ceremony, a traffic advisory from the City of Lansing Public Service Department will be in place starting at approximately 8 a.m. on Dec. 31. Several downtown streets will be impacted for the Governor’s Inauguration Ceremony. The closure is expected to last until about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Capitol Avenue will be closed from Allegan Street to Ottawa Street and Michigan Avenue will be closed from Washington Square to Capitol Avenue.

The following streets will also be impacted starting at approximately 6:30 am on Sunday, Jan. 1:

  • Capitol Avenue will be closed from Washtenaw Street to Ionia Street
  • Allegan Street will be closed from Washington Square to Pine Street
  • Townsend Street will be closed to through traffic from Washtenaw Street to Allegan Street with a hard closure at Allegan Street
  • Walnut Street will be closed from Washtenaw Street to Ottawa Street
  • Ottawa Street will be closed to through traffic from Chestnut Street to Seymour Avenue with a hard closure from Seymour Avenue to Washington Square

Event traffic is encouraged to enter the downtown area from the North via Saginaw Street.

