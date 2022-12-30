First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures this weekend will not be as warm as the mid to upper 50s of Friday, but we will stay above average with highs in the low to mid 40s Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures return to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday. We do start to cool down with highs in the 40s Wednesday and the 30s for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows are all over the place with readings dropping back to near 30º tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s Sunday night and the 40s Monday and Tuesday nights. We see lows back in the 20s for the end of the week. Keep in mind that our average high temperature is now 32º and the average low is 20º.

Today any remaining rain showers should pull off to the east early in the day. The clouds may hold tight across the area today and tonight. We do have a weak disturbance sliding across Mid-Michigan after midnight into early Sunday morning that could cause a few drops of rain or a few snowflakes. Any precipitation we see late tonight/early Sunday will not amount to much. Sunday and Monday promise mostly cloudy skies. A storm system racing towards the Great Lakes from the Southwestern United States will bring rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 31, 2022

Average High: 32º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 70° 1875

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1976

Jackson Record High: 59º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1963

