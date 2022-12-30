City of Lansing street to be closed for sewer repair on Jan. 3

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced a traffic advisory on Thursday. Starting Jan. 3, Willow Street from Lansing Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for a sewer repair.

The following detours will be available:

Eastbound Detour

South on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

East on Saginaw St.

North on Pine St. back to Willow St.

Westbound Detour

South on Pine St.

West on Oakland Ave.

North on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. back to Willow St.

The closure will last until Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Fidler’s on the Grand temporarily closing following Ohio Turnpike pileup

