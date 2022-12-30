City of Lansing street to be closed for sewer repair on Jan. 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced a traffic advisory on Thursday. Starting Jan. 3, Willow Street from Lansing Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for a sewer repair.

The following detours will be available:

Eastbound Detour

South on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

East on Saginaw St.

North on Pine St. back to Willow St.

Westbound Detour

South on Pine St.

West on Oakland Ave.

North on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. back to Willow St.

The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced a traffic advisory on Thursday. (Lansing Public Service Department)

The closure will last until Tuesday, Jan. 17.

