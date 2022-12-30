Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Monday.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascades on Carmen Drive. Cat and dog rabies shots are $22, microchipping is $25 and dog heartworm tests will be $35.

Heartworm preventatives will also be sold.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are recommended. More information on the event can be found here.

More information on the Cascades Humane Society can be found on its official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.