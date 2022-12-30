Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic

(Pexels)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Monday.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascades on Carmen Drive. Cat and dog rabies shots are $22, microchipping is $25 and dog heartworm tests will be $35.

Heartworm preventatives will also be sold.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are recommended. More information on the event can be found here.

More information on the Cascades Humane Society can be found on its official website.

