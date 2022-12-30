Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime

PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage.

Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon.

Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11 a few miles from where she was last seen. Authorities said there is evidence that she could be the victim of a violent crime and that they suspect foul play.

Kelley is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has seen Heather Mae Kelley or has any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

