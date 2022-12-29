Studio 10 Presents: Capital Area Michigan Works Year End Review
CAMW’s Nick Chaffin sits down to review his organization’s 2022 performance
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 host Nicole Buchmann sits down with the Capital Area Michigan Works program compliance manager, Nick Chaffin and reflects on the organization’s successful year and biggest accomplishments.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.