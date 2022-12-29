Staudt’s Rising Stars: Colton Henfling

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Colton Henfling from Mason.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
This week's Staudt's Rising Star is Colton Henfling from Mason.

He’s always loved football and wants to be a kicker in the NFL. He earned his spot as the fourth-grade Mason Junior Bulldogs kicker.

