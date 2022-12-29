Portion of historic REO Motor Car Co. to become brewery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A blast from the past. After idling for years with no use for the building, a portion of the historic REO Motor Car Company, where cars and trucks were produced in the 1900′s, will be used as a brewery and distillery.

Ellison Brewery and Spirits had planned for three years to redevelop the building that sits at 1314 S. Washington. Now back on track with COVID-19 delays in its rearview mirror, the REO Town Brewery is driving towards its soft opening on Jan. 20, 2023. The historic building has been left empty ever since the Lansing Car Company closed in the 70′s. Redeveloping about 20,000 square feet will provide entertainment space - and jobs.

Richard Trierweiler volunteers at the R.E. Olds Museum. He said the REO Town Brewery will bring a piece of history back to life.

“I think it’s really neat because I worked for the REO for 15 years,” said Trierweiler. “As a matter of fact, at one time, I worked in that very building where they are now,”

Sour beer production will be expanded and moved to REO Town Brewery.

Expecting to drive in dozens of jobs, the new location will also include an upstairs event space that holds about 200 people. Kids are welcome too.

“We want to make it as a community space as possible. Very family-friendly,” said Mark Logusz, Sales and Marketing Director at Ellison Brewery and Spirits. “There’s going to be cornhole leagues and our opening day event or our opening event is our Drag Brunch on February 12th.”

REO Town Brewery will have more seating than the East Lansing location. It’ll also have a spot inside with fake grass and natural lighting that feels like an outside beer garden.

“We’ll have some historic photos and stuff up around the place. So people will get to learn about the building when they come in and eat and drink as well,” said Logusz.

He said they plan on serving customers when it opens next month - and Trierweiler may be one of those customers.

“I want to go there, that’s for sure,” said Trierweiler. “And I know some friends of mine would like to go too.”

Current staff at the East Lansing location will help train workers at the REO Town location. Anyone interested in applying or buying a $50 ticket to their Drag Brunch can find more information on Ellison Brewery and Spirits’ website or Facebook page.

A job fair will take place January 5-6 at 1314 S. Washington.

