New tool aims to keep Michigan children safe online

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents now have access to a new tool to keep their children safe while they are online.

The ProtectMiChild Registry is a new tool provided by the state of Michigan that aims to block adult content from children’s devices. Parents can register their child’s phone number and emails to prevent them from seeing adult-themed content on phones, tablets and other devices.

More information can be found on the official ProtectMiChild website.

