More stress on the way, adults taking steps to improve their mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “What stresses me out? Family, friends, crazy people,” said Candace Matthews. “I would have to say, the cost of living,” said Tori Chambers.

And they’re not alone. According to a new study, more and more adults are stressed out. The American Psychiatric Association found people are expecting the level of stress to only continue to go up in the new year.

“If y’all are going to go up on your prices, give better service, OK. That stresses me out,” said Matthews.

Uncertainty, finances, and inflation – just some of the things adults said they are stressed about.

“I feel like the cost of living right now with it just soaring, prices soaring for utilities, housing, groceries, car insurance. All of that together,” said Chambers.

Roughly 26% of young adults, parents, and low income adults said in a new study that they expect to be faced with even more stress in the new year. The American Psychiatric Association said that on a positive note, more adults said they plan to take steps to improve their mental health in 2023.

“One of the things we’re seeing that I agreed with in the article is there just is more awareness now. Maybe going through the pandemic together people have realized the importance of good mental health that is just as important as their physical health,” said Sara Lurie, CEO at Community Mental Health Authority for Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham counties.

37% of those surveyed said they give their mental health a ‘fair’ or ‘poor’ rating. Respondents said they are planning to change that by journaling and by going to therapy.

“Really a focus on the basics – paying attention to health, to diet, healthy foods, not relying on alcohol and other drugs to manage stress, being physically active,” said Lurie.

The Community Health Authority said they are seeing more people reaching out for care too. Nearly 1,000 more people have used their services this year, compared to last year.

“It seems like it’s almost impossible for just one person to just be able to provide and do all of that on their own,” said Chambers.

Small steps toward a healthy future.

