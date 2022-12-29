Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park is seeking creative teen artists

Approaching Isle Royale National Park with Isle Royale Seaplanes (WLUC)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teens can explore their creativity at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.

The National Park is seeking young artists to participate in the 2023 Teen Artists Exploration.

Two selected teens will spend six days exploring the island as they create art. The proposed residency will take place from July 21 through July 26, 2023.

Young artists ages 13 to 18 are invited to apply. Applicants must be comfortable camping on a remote island, as it is a five-night stay in the Rock Harbor area.

Park rangers and a program mentor will help with ferry transportation, campground reservations, and camping equipment.

The artists and their families will receive complimentary transportation to and from the island provided on RANGER III, a 165-foot ship operating from Houghton.

Some requirements include:

  • Teen artists and their families must bring daily supplies including food, clothing, and hiking gear.
  • Selected artists will be park volunteers
  • Selected artists must donate a piece of artwork representative of their stay on Isle Royale to the park within one year of their experience.
  • If the selected applicant is 17 years of age or younger, a legal guardian must also attend for the duration.

Interested artists can apply between Jan. 2 through Feb. 16. Those selected will be notified by May 1.

Those interested can learn more and apply here.

