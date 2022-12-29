Jackson religious retreat vandalized by renters over Christmas weekend

Trash | cocoparisienne
Trash | cocoparisienne(MGN Online)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The founder of Fossores Chapter House shared on Facebook how the historic home was trashed and vandalized over Christmas weekend. The owner, David McDonald claims that this incident has caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Primarily used as a religious retreat, the Fossores Chapter House, located at 505 Wildwood Ave., was reportedly vandalized by guests renting out the home from Dec. 24 to Dec 26 on the Airbnb rental app.

“Every inch of the Chapter House has been dishonored,” McDonald wrote on his Facebook page. “Covered in edibles and alcohol, cigarette butts and joints, candy, smashed toys, spilled soda, Chinese food, fast food, bacon grease, half-eaten candy bars, vomit, urine, menstrual blood, mucus, Faygo, Budweiser, and God-knows-what-else.”

McDonald also mentions in his post that two toilets were also deliberately plugged with hand towels and tampons, smeared with toothpaste, and covered in hand soap.

According to the church’s website, the Fossores Chapter House is a research and development center for creative pastors, The Chapter House programs offer mentoring, coaching, and camaraderie among preachers, leaders, and innovators.

A police report was filed by the owner as well as a complaint with Airbnb. “Depending on what they do, it will help us decide if we want to proceed with any criminal charges,” stated McDonald. “What I would really prefer is to find a means where they can never do something like this again to anyone else.”

The Chapter House created a secure link for those who want to help by making donations here.

“The dust has mostly settled, and we want to return our focus to the noble work God has entrusted into our care,” stated the Fossores Chapter House Facebook post.

