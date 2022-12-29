Grand Ledge animal sanctuary needs new barn

The owners have the land, but building a new barn is a huge expense.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is in need of a new barn.

The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. There is currently a waiting list for horses.

While the owners have the land, building a new barn is a huge expense, which is why they’re taking pop can and bottle donations.

“The acceptance by the community has been overwhelming, it’s grown so fast that we’re in the position now that this barn was originally set up for three stalls, we now have seven in it,” said Bob Worthy. “We are at the point now where we cannot reconfigure anymore. We need a new barn, we need space for hay and straw”

The sanctuary is located on Mount Hope Highway in Grand Ledge. They are also accepting Christmas trees.

More information on the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary can be found on its official website. You can reach out through its Facebook page.

