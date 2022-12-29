Gallery: MLK Drive roundabout sculpture proposals

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson is looking for feedback from residents for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout sculpture.

The submissions have been narrowed down to four options.

The city had asked artists in the summer to submit sculpture designs that represent “the vibrant future and vitality of the City of Jackson and its south side neighborhood, as well as Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy” to the Jackson Public Arts Commission.

An open house event on Jan. 4 will allow residents to get an up-close look at the art proposals and give in-person feedback.

The city is encouraging residents to review the sculpture designs on their website and email feedback to recreation@cityofjackson.org or attend the open house event on Jan. 4.

The roundabout is located at MLK Drive and Morrell Street. The sculpture is expected to be installed in 2023.

