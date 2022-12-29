Gallery: MLK Drive roundabout sculpture proposals

Caption
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson is looking for feedback from residents for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout sculpture.

The submissions have been narrowed down to four options.

The city had asked artists in the summer to submit sculpture designs that represent “the vibrant future and vitality of the City of Jackson and its south side neighborhood, as well as Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy” to the Jackson Public Arts Commission.

An open house event on Jan. 4 will allow residents to get an up-close look at the art proposals and give in-person feedback.

Related: City of Jackson residents can give feedback for new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture

The city is encouraging residents to review the sculpture designs on their website and email feedback to recreation@cityofjackson.org or attend the open house event on Jan. 4.

The roundabout is located at MLK Drive and Morrell Street. The sculpture is expected to be installed in 2023.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bolek Payan
Body of missing doctor found in Jackson County pond
Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup
Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup
Fidler’s on the Grand temporarily closing following Ohio Turnpike pileup
Lansing police dashcam captures DUI rollover crash
Video: Lansing police dashcam captures DUI rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Michigan and Great Lakes map.
Only 2 of the 5 Great Lakes have good ecosystems according to new report
Only 2 of the Great Lakes have good ecosystems according to new report
Managing your stress