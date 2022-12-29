First Alert Weather Forecast

Falling rain and temperatures today
News 10 First Alert Weather Forecast for 12/30/22
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be a topsy turvy day with high temperatures in the morning and cooler readings in the afternoon. We start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A cold front moves through the area midday and temperatures fall to the mid 40s by late afternoon. With the slow moving cold front rain showers are expected on and off today into tonight. Before the precipitation ends overnight we could even see a few snowflakes. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 30s.

By late December/ early January standards the weekend will be warm. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. High temperatures return to the mid 40s Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday should be rather cloudy. Rain showers return late Monday and will be with us on and off into mid-week. High temperatures Monday climb back to the upper 40s. We should see high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday before we drop back into the 30s Thursday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 30, 2022

  • Average High: 32º Average Low 20º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 1875
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1976
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: -8º 1983

