Fidler’s on the Grand temporarily closing following Ohio Turnpike pileup

Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family-owned restaurant in Lansing is closing its doors for an uncertain amount of time.

Over the holiday weekend, the family that owns Fidler’s on the Grand was driving home from Ohio when they were caught in a 46-vehicle pileup.

Emma Smith, a 19-year-old from Mason, was traveling with them at the time. She died from her injuries in the collision.

The rest of the family is being treated at two different hospitals in Ohio.

They made the closure announcement Wednesday morning on Facebook.

“All I ask is that you keep her family in your prayers,” they wrote. “Thank you for being the best customers and friends our family could have ever asked for.”

