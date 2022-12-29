Fidler’s on the Grand temporarily closing following Ohio Turnpike pileup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family-owned restaurant in Lansing is closing its doors for an uncertain amount of time.

Over the holiday weekend, the family that owns Fidler’s on the Grand was driving home from Ohio when they were caught in a 46-vehicle pileup.

Emma Smith, a 19-year-old from Mason, was traveling with them at the time. She died from her injuries in the collision.

Related: Band scholarship honors Mason teen killed in 50-car pileup

The rest of the family is being treated at two different hospitals in Ohio.

They made the closure announcement Wednesday morning on Facebook.

“All I ask is that you keep her family in your prayers,” they wrote. “Thank you for being the best customers and friends our family could have ever asked for.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.