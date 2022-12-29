E.W. Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow Specialty Hospital to ease visitor restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Effective immediately, E.W. Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow Specialty Hospital will be easing their inpatient visitor policy and lessening restrictions on seeing patients.

With this change, visitors are no longer required to check in at the registration desk in the hospital lobby during regular visiting hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hospitals will continue to have only two visitors allowed in a patient room at any given time. Visitors must be 12 and older on all units and those ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

COVID-positive patients are now allowed unlimited visitors a day, with a maximum of one at a time. Previously, only two visitors were allowed per day. Additional PPE must still be worn and is available prior to entering a patient’s room said a statement from Sparrow Health System.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) are no longer enforcing COVID screening rules.

The revised policy only impacts E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and Sparrow Specialty and not their remaining Community Hospitals.

Some restrictions remain in place to protect patients, caregivers, and visitors. All visitors must be free of all signs and symptoms of illness. Also, visitors should perform hand hygiene when entering or exiting the building and the patient room, and as needed. Face masks must be properly worn at all times, as required in the hospitals. If a mask is not properly worn, the individual will be asked to leave the facility and may lose their visitation privileges.

For more information about visiting the hospitals, visit Sparrow.org/Patient-Resources.

