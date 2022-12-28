Your Health: Early detection of heart disease during pregnancy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 3.5 million babies were born this year in the United States, and 2022 isn’t over yet.

It should be the happiest of times for new parents. Yet, thousands of women die each year - either during pregnancy or in the weeks immediately following the birth - due to cardiovascular disease.

A heartbeat on an ultrasound: It’s the sound every expectant mother wants to hear, but making sure your unborn baby’s heart is healthy should not be your only concern.

“The biggest contributors that led to the maternal death were lack of awareness, lack of recognition of symptoms,” said Dr. Afshan Hameed, an OB-GYN at the University of California-Irvine Health.

The algorithm looks at 18 risk factors.

“This algorithm was applied to those 64 patients who had died, and we would’ve detected 93% of them as being high risk for cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Hameed.

Now a current study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is underway to screen 3,000 pregnant women.

“It literally takes about 30 seconds to just make a few clicks and you know if the patient is high risk or not,” said Dr. Hameed.

A few questions asked in less than a minute, could be time well spent saving a new mother’s life.

Dr. Hameed hopes to create an even simpler standardized national screening tool. It will have fewer questions, so it could be applied to every pregnant woman across the country.

