What the Tech: Saving recipes electronically

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you walked into a supermarket over the holiday weekend, you may have stood in a long line at the cash register with other people buying everything they need for Christmas dinner.

If you cook, you may have family recipes that are holiday traditions, and you may spend a lot of time searching for them in cookbooks. I’ve accumulated a lot of cookbooks through the years, including a family recipe for cornbread dressing from my grandmother, and I’ve saved some from Pinterest.

Now, there are a couple of cool ways to save all of these in one place.

If you use Evernote for word processing and organizing, it works great for recipes. Evernote has a companion app called Scannable. You’ll notice it doesn’t just take a photo but scans the image to create a digital note. You can add tags and keywords to help you find it later. Then save the notes in a folder labeled “recipes.”

It’s also great if you have a family recipe handed down on a piece of paper. Evernote saves a handwritten recipe from my grandma, just as it looks on paper. The cool thing is everything is searchable by keyword to find ingredients. Add an Evernote clipper to your web browser and you can save any recipe you find on Pinterest or other websites.

Another option is the app Recipe Keeper which allows you to search for recipes on Pinterest.

For cooks who hate math, you can change the number of people you need to serve and the recipe keeper adjusts the recipe and necessary ingredients automatically. Both Recipe Keeper and Evernote work on iPhone, and Android devices, as well as pcs and Mac computers.

So why go to this trouble? It protects recipes from being lost forever and the next generation of cooks is going to have them on their phones wherever they go.

Both these apps are free and allow you to share the recipes you’ve saved with anyone through text, email, or social media.

